Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 74 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $208.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.18. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

