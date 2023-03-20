Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 106,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

