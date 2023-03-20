Cambridge Trust Co. Has $81,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 8.0 %

FedEx stock opened at $220.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.14 and its 200 day moving average is $181.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

