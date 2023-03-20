Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 123 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,127,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $463.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.90 and a 200-day moving average of $491.61. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

