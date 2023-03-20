Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 375 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $63.69 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.75) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

