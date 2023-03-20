Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Stock Performance

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $508.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.