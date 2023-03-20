Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 650 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

