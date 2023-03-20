Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 712 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $89.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

