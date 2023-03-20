Campbell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 17.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $102.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.