Campbell Wealth Management Has $374,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Campbell Wealth Management trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

