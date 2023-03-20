Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

