Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $429,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 297.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.92 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

