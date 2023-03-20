Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

