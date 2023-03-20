Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $220.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.