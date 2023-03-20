Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $89.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

