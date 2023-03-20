Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

DG opened at $208.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average is $239.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

