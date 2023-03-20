Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $42.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

