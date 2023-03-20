Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $49.15 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

