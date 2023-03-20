Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

