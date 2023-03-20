Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Trading Down 3.3 %

APA stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.52.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

