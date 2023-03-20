Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,487 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.7 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

