Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,432.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,083.38. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

