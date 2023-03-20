Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Centene were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $2,138,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.55 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

