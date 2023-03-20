Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $49,820.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 454,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Ciena by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 159,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.