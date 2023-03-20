Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 175,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.