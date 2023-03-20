Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,009.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.