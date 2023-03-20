Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE SLB opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.