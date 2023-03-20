Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $150.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $816,500,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,500,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 546,337 shares of company stock worth $94,751,432. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

