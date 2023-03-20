Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $787,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,447 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $182.05 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

