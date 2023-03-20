Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $831,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

