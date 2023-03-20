Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,432.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,083.38. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

