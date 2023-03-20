Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $802,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.99 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

