Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 99.2% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 134,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,442,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Price Performance
NYSE CCI opened at $130.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.34. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
