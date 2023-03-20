Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 99.2% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 134,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,442,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $130.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.34. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.