Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

NYSE:TT opened at $177.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

