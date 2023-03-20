Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MLPX opened at $37.77 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.