Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,262 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $208.83 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

