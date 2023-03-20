Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,835 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,835 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,147 shares of company stock worth $58,743,929 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $206.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

