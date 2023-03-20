Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $772,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $70.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
