Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $784,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.