Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $797,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $339.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $292.40 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.41.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

