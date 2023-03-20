Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $20.07 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $152.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

