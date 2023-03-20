Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

