Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 329.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

