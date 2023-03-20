Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $54,033.21 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $54,033.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,001,841.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $76,491.72.

Cryoport Stock Performance

CYRX opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 791,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,820,480 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

