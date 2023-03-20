CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $131,610.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $131,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $131.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.14. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $148.91.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 11.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,108,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after purchasing an additional 122,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

