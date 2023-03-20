CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $47.19 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

