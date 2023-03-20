CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

OXY stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

