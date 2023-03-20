CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance
NYSE RGA opened at $121.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38.
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
