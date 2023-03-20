CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $372,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KR opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,089. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.