CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $630.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $597.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

